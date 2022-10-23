Prices for 24-carat gold in the national capital increased to Rs 50,51o per 10 grams from Rs 50,139 per 10 grams yesterday while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per ten grams.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Diwali Gold Rate Today: Check revised gold price in your city a day after Dhanteras - October 23, 2022
- Gold and silver prices today, October 23: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city - October 23, 2022
- Gold and silver prices today: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post