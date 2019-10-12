In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price. View our latest analysis for Continental Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Does Continental Gold Inc. (TSE:CNL) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? - October 12, 2019
- Women’s World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price to fight for gold - October 12, 2019
- Gold prices post lowest finish month to date - October 11, 2019