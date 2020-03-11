If you’re interested in Otso Gold Corp. (CVE:OTSO), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Does Otso Gold Corp. (CVE:OTSO) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? - March 10, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Demand for Precious Metals About to Skyrocket - March 10, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Retrace but Are Poised to Refresh - March 10, 2020