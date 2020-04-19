If you own shares in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Does The Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? - April 19, 2020
- Yamana Gold: COVID-19 Is Having A Negative Impact On Production - April 19, 2020
- Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Rally Slows after Reaching All-Time Highs - April 18, 2020