Stocks traded mixed and gold rose to a record high as investors weighed simmering Sino-American tensions against signs the virus spread in the U.S. may be slowing. The dollar extended its recent slide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar Declines, Gold Hits Record; Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap - July 26, 2020
- Gold risk reversals show bias for continued strength over three months - July 26, 2020
- Gold Futures Touch Record as Haven Demand Builds, Contract Rolls - July 26, 2020