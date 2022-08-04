Gold prices climbed over 1% to hit a fresh one-month peak on Thursday underpinned by a retreat in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, and as investors kept a close tab on U.S.-China tensions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar dip, U.S.-China tensions push gold to a new 1-month peak - August 4, 2022
- Gold And Silver Price: Gold Prices At Month-High, Silver Surged Higher Today - August 4, 2022
- Yamana Gold: Gold Fields Merger Is Likely To Close - August 4, 2022