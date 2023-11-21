The dollar index fell to its lowest in more than two months on Monday, extending a slide from the prior week as investors held to the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve has finished its interest rate hike cycle and assess when the central bank may start to cut rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar falls to two-month low on Fed view, yen strengthens - November 21, 2023
- Cartier Highlights 50 Potential Gold Intersections Over 15 Favorable Kilometers on Chimo Mine Project - November 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Any negative impact of FOMC Minutes on XAU/USD should be limited – Commerzbank - November 21, 2023