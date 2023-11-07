The U.S. dollar edged higher against the euro on Monday, after earlier dipping to an almost 8-week low on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates, with U.S. central bank officials in focus this week for further signals on rate policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar rebounds, Fed officials take center stage - November 7, 2023
- Gold ETFs Record Fifth Successive Monthly Outflow In October – World Gold Council - November 7, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as risk assets gain, spotlight on Powell speech - November 7, 2023