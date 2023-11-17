The dollar edged up on Wednesday after its biggest drop in a year the day before when cooler U.S. inflation data added to investor conviction that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates again, while the pound fell after slower UK inflation figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar shakes off weakness after investors rethink Fed outlook - November 17, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan experience significant drop - November 16, 2023
- Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 300 to Rs 75,000 - November 16, 2023