The dollar was steady on Wednesday after a core reading of U.S. producer prices showed underlying inflation moderated further in September, leading the market to reason the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar steady on underlying moderate PPI data, dovish Fed officials - October 12, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on October 12: Check latest rates in your city - October 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of US CPI data on cautious Fed approach - October 11, 2023