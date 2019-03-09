World’s central banks respond with stimulative monetary policies. Gold price pressured for now, but fear factor will come to its aid. A confluence of weak economic data from around the world has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar Surge Pushes Gold To The Sidelines - March 9, 2019
- Gold Revisits $1,300 on U.S. Jobs Slowdown; ECB, China Add to Rebound - March 9, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Surges on Weak Payroll Data - March 8, 2019