The U.S. dollar hovered just above a two-year low on Wednesday, while stocks struggled, as growing worries about the U.S. economy had investors cautious and looking to Congress and the Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global Markets: Dollar teeters, gold takes a breather as markets await Fed - July 28, 2020
- Dollar teeters, gold takes a breather as markets await Fed - July 28, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on virus fears, stimulus bets; Fed meet eyed - July 28, 2020