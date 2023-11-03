The dollar fell across the board on Thursday, as investors’ appetite for riskier currencies grew as they bet the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates after holding them steady in the previous session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar weakens as risk appetite rises on view Fed rate hikes are done - November 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside potential severely limited – Commerzbank - November 3, 2023
- Gold prices surge on Middle East tensions - November 3, 2023