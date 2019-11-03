Falling crude prices, the largest component with 35 per cent weight dragged the index, but it was offset by rising gold, silver and zinc prices that have a combined weight of about 37 per cent. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Domestic gold price in consolidation mode - November 3, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Slips Following Employment Data - November 3, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue Consolidation - November 2, 2019