Myanmar’s domestic gold price has been on the rise since earlier this month, registering at over 1.85 million kyats (over 1,062.5 U.S. dollars) per tical on Tuesday, according to latest figures from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures aim for back-to-back gain as dollar slips as Fed meeting set to get under way - September 21, 2021
- Domestic gold price on rise in Myanmar - September 21, 2021
- If You Don’t Invest In Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Now, You’ll Regret It Later. - September 21, 2021