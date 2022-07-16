Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) rose 34.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 98,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 34.1% - July 16, 2022
- Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07 - July 16, 2022
- Domestic gold prices soften tracking global cues, down Rs 2,000 in July - July 16, 2022