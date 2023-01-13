The Fed will blink on its inflation fight and a severe recession at this point is inevitable, “Dr. Doom” economist Nouriel Roubini warned.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini says the Fed will wimp out on its inflation fight and gold is the best protection as volatility batters the economy - January 13, 2023
- Asia Gold-China premiums rally; record-high India prices discourage buying - January 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Break Higher After US CPI Sank US Dollar, Where to for XAU/USD? - January 13, 2023