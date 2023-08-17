DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) reported Thursday that revenues rose 7% Y/Y to nearly 5.5B South African rand for the year ended June 30, as gold prices increased. The miner said it expects to post headline earnings per share of 141.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- DRDGold says full-year revenues rose on higher rand gold price - August 17, 2023
- Gold Fields plunges after H1 earnings slide; CFO to retire - August 17, 2023
- DRDGold’s revenue rises on higher rand gold price - August 17, 2023