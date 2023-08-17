JSE- and NYSE-listed gold producer DRDGold says its revenue for the financial year ended June 30 increased by 7% year-on-year to R5.5-billion. The Ergo operation’s revenue increased by R403.7-million …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- DRDGold’s revenue rises on higher rand gold price - August 17, 2023
- Mosaic Options Amanda Project for Its Lithium and Gold Potential - August 17, 2023
- Gold prices inch higher, struggling to snap longest losing streak in 6 years - August 17, 2023