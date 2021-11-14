Dubai: 24K gold price likely to touch Dh230 per gram in coming weeks, say analysts

Analysts are bullish on the gold prices and expect the precious metal to continue its upward trend in the coming weeks due to the persistently high inflation rate in the world’s major economies. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s gold-backed ETF holdings add 11.04 tons in Jan-Sept - November 14, 2021
- Gold price in India swings into discount after strong surge - November 14, 2021
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th November 2021 - November 14, 2021