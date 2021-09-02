Dubai: Gold price flat ahead of US jobs data

Spot gold was steady at $1,812.77 per ounce, down 0.03 per cent, at 9.35 am UAE time on Thursday morning. In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K opening at Dh219.25 per gram on …
