Dubai gold price inches down, Dh144.50 for 22k

Gold edged lower early Monday as the dollar firmed after upbeat US economic data strengthened the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Dubai gold prices in Dubai are Dh153.75 for 24-karat and 22-karat can be bought for Dh144.50.
