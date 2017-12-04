Dubai gold prices dip as dollar gains, 22k priced at Dh145

Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Monday, as the dollar gained on expectations that the United States’ economy will expand further after the Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country’s tax system. Meanwhile, Dubai gold prices on Monday are Dh154.25 …
