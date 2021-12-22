Dubai: Gold prices drop; 24K slips to Dh216.5 per gram

Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time. In the UAE, 24K gold price opened at Dh216.5 per gram on Wednesday morning as compared to yesterday’s close of Dh217.75.
