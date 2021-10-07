Dubai: Gold prices drop ahead of US jobs data

Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar remained firm and investors were cautious ahead of a US payrolls report that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline. Spot …
