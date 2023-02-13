UAE – Gold prices edged down on Monday morning in the UAE as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited this week’s US inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike path. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices drop as dollar gains - February 13, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 13 February 2023 – Check latest rates in your city - February 13, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices drop Dh1 per gram as dollar gains - February 13, 2023