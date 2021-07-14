Gold prices inched up on Wednesday morning as investor focus shifted from US consumer prices to US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress.Spot gold was trading at $1,812.83 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Dubai: Gold prices inch up, 24K trade at Dh219.5 per gram
Gold prices inched up on Wednesday morning as investor focus shifted from US consumer prices to US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress.Spot gold was trading at $1,812.83 …