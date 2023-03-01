On Wednesday, investors were expecting more US interest rate hikes amid stubbornly high inflation Gold prices in Dubai jumped two dirhams per gram at the opening of the markets on Wednesday. According …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices decline marginally - March 1, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices jump $0.54 per gram in early trade - March 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD validates a Falling Wedge formation, more upside likely? - March 1, 2023