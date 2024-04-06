Gold prices rally continued on Friday, closing at a record high in the UAE, gaining nearly Dh6 on Friday alone. The 24K variant of the yellow jumped Dh5.75 per gram on Friday to close the week at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices jump, close at new record high - April 6, 2024
- Gold Price India: Yellow Metal Makes Biggest Jump In April So Far; Up By Rs 3300 - April 6, 2024
- Gold and Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in Your City Today - April 6, 2024