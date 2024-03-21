Gold prices jumped to a record high in the UAE on Thursday morning, rising by Dh5 per gram at the opening of the markets. The Dubai Jewell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold touches record high as Fed paints ‘Goldilocks scenario’ for prices - March 21, 2024
- Dubai: Gold Prices Jump To All-Time High, Gain Dh5 Per Gram In Early Trade - March 21, 2024
- Gold Price Falls In India: Check 22 And 24 Carat Rate In Your City - March 21, 2024