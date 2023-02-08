Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday morning as the dollar retreated from a one-month peak after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance despite last week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices open higher in early trade - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seem to lack conviction on the road to recovery - February 8, 2023
- Gold and silver prices surge in early trade - February 8, 2023