Globally, gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as the dollar steadied. Spot gold was up 0.22 per cent at $1,879.58 per ounce, as of 9.35 am UAE time. The US Federal Reserve offic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices open steady in early trade - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at crossroads amid bearish RSI and potential Bull Cross - February 9, 2023
- Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,550 per 10 gram - February 9, 2023