Gold prices in the UAE fell today in line with the global trend, with 24K trading at 236.75 dirhams per gram. However, the yellow metal is set to close the month up 2%, its biggest monthly gain in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai gold prices: Rates dip in UAE today but set for huge monthly gain - July 31, 2023
- Gold price awaits manufacturing sector report for decisive action - July 31, 2023
- Gold set for monthly gain as end to rate-hike cycle looms - July 31, 2023