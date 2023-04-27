Analyst says the yellow metal is treading waters right now, as investors keep an eye on US debt ceiling talks, and the Fed meeting next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices slip half a dirham; precious metal flits with $2,000 level - April 27, 2023
- Gold, silver prices soar on April 27; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - April 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surpasses $2,000 firmly as US debt talks and Fed policy come into limelight - April 27, 2023