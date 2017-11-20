Dubai gold prices stay close to 1-month high

Dubai: After hitting their highest level in one month, gold prices in the UAE dipped slightly on Monday following an uptick in the US dollar. The price of 24-karat gold in Dubai was trading at Dh156.50 as of 9.27am, down by .25 fils from Sunday. The latest …
