Gold prices were steady on Monday morning as mixed economic data prompted investors to reassess the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory and boosted t..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices steady on first trading day of the week - April 17, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal rises as traders assess Fed policy stance - April 17, 2023
- Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday, April 17, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities - April 17, 2023