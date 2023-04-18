In the UAE, the 24K gold price opened at Dh242.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday, up half a dirham per gram from last night’s close of Dh241.75. Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K opened …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Surges on Monday as Dollar Marginally Fall - April 18, 2023
- Gold price regains buying interest on ease in US dollar rate. Should you buy? - April 18, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices trade higher, up half a dirham per gram - April 18, 2023