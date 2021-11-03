Spot gold fell 0.34 per cent to $1,781.35 per ounce at 9.25 am UAE time. In the UAE, the 24K gold price also dropped to Dh215.75 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday as compared to Dh217 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as investors brace for Fed rate outlook - November 3, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: 10 Grams Of 24-carat Gold Costs 47,850; Silver Rate At 64,700/kg - November 3, 2021
- Dubai: Gold slips; 24K price drops, 22K trades at Dh202.75 - November 3, 2021