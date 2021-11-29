Dubai: Gold ticks higher as Covid Omicron variant woes boost appeal

Gold prices edged higher on Monday morning as concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant supported the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal.Spot gold rose 0.1 …
