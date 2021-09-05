Dubai: Will gold price hit $1,850 this week?

Gold prices can rise to $1,850-70 an ounce if it sustains a break above $1,830 following disappointing US jobs data and the continued weakness of the dollar, say analysts. The precious metal edged …
