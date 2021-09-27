Ongoing global demand for nickel and copper together with a strong gold price environment are the driving forces behind an initial public offering launched this week by Dundas Minerals.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dundas Minerals launches $6m IPO to advance nickel-copper-gold assets in prolific Albany-Fraser Orogen - September 26, 2021
- Commodity outlook: Gold may slide to Rs 45,000- Rs 44,500/10 gm in coming week - September 26, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades At Dh211.750 Per Gram - September 26, 2021