Dusty Henricksen Becomes First American In 12 Years To Win Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Gold At X Games Aspen

Heading into X Games Aspen 2021, an American snowboarder had not won gold in men’s slopestyle in 12 years and 14 contests, since Shaun White last did it in 2009. Who knew that X Games rookie, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)