In sweltering heat in a small building in eastern DR Congo, technicians cast molten gold into ingots as traders nearby haggle over the day’s price for the precious metal.In the baking-hot building …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- East DR Congo gold venture aims to stamp out illicit trade - May 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats with gains in the US Dollar – ANZ - May 19, 2023
- Gold price drops by Rs 500 per tola - May 19, 2023