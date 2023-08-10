As history has shown, unchecked inflation often follows in the wake of unsustainable debt levels. The purchasing power of fiat currencies are at risk of being eroded, leading to high inflation rates that can wreak havoc on the economy and burden citizens.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Economic Experts Warn of Likely Collapse Amid Unsustainable Debt Levels – Got Gold? - August 10, 2023
- Gold Outlook: JP Morgan’s Bullish Forecast And Central Bank Reserves Boost Calibre Mining’s Prospects - August 10, 2023
- McEwen Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings On Weak Gold Bar Mine Operations - August 10, 2023