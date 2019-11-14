Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc inaugurated its Fruta del Norte gold mine in the Ecuadorean Amazon on Thursday, as market-friendly President Lenin Moreno seeks to attract mining investment to diversify …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ecuador opens first large-scale gold mine with Canada’s Lundin - November 14, 2019
- Gold Prices Inch Higher as Weak Data Keeps Trend Intact - November 14, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on waning trade optimism, dip in equities - November 14, 2019