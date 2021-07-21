Eldorado Gold Corporation announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares of Probe Metals Inc. at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95.. Eldorado is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Eldorado Gold Corporation announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares of Probe Metals Inc. at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95.. Eldorado is …