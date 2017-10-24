Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD)(NYSE:EGO) saw its share price fall off a cliff on Monday in trading, as the stock plummeted more than 25% to just over $2 a share. The massive sell-off came as a result of the company announcing that it would be revising its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Eldorado Gold Corp.’s Share Price Drops More Than 25%: Is it Time to Buy? - October 24, 2017
- Peter Schiff: Gold Is Going To Go Way Up, Not Down (Video) - October 24, 2017
- Gold pushed down by mild dollar strength, expected recovery for stocks - October 24, 2017