This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Eldorado Gold fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results and the Lamaque Technical Study conference call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Eldorado Gold (EGO) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript - February 25, 2022
- Silver Prices Fall Following Gold Prices Lower - February 25, 2022
- Gold Prices Drop as Russia States They will Hold Talks - February 25, 2022