However, in this case, I believe a decisive breakout on the downside could occur depending on the strength of the future gold price and the risk of equity financing coming our way. It is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Eldorado Gold: There’s No Such Thing As A Free Lunch - September 18, 2019
- UPDATE 1-China Gold sees Canada’s Iamgold as good fit -executive - September 18, 2019
- Gold holds above $1,500 after Fed cuts interest rates - September 18, 2019