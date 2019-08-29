Eldorado Gold (EGO) has certainly seen a sharp turnaround in share price thus far, and a smooth ramp-up at their new Lamaque Mine has been one catalyst. The Greece talks coming back on the table …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Eldorado Gold: Time To Take Some Profits - August 29, 2019
- Gold under pressure for a second straight session - August 29, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as slowdown fears linger; positive trade vibes cap gains - August 29, 2019